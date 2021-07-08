Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $58.44 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for about 4.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $58,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,957,000. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

MS stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,675. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.10.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.