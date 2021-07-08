Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Has $8.07 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

JNJ stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.64. The stock had a trading volume of 282,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,223,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

