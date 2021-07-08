Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.92. 115,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.40 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.