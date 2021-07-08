Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 131,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,881,000. PayPal accounts for about 2.5% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $293.49. The company had a trading volume of 273,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,799,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.56. The stock has a market cap of $344.77 billion, a PE ratio of 67.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

