Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 20,215 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.9% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 47,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 851,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $433.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,374,912. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $422.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $311.89 and a twelve month high of $436.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

