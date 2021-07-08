Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. Sells 626 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.6% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $20,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.46 on Thursday, hitting $320.02. The company had a trading volume of 169,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,113. The stock has a market cap of $340.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.22 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.