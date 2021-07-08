Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.77.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNKO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Funko news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 81,464 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $2,127,839.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 212,592 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $4,689,779.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,304,608 shares of company stock worth $29,691,766. Insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 260.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Funko in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Funko by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNKO opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Funko has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

