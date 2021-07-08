Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.77.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Funko alerts:

FNKO opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.43. Funko has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 23,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $482,244.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 25,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $535,415.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,304,608 shares of company stock valued at $29,691,766 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 10.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 36,657 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Funko by 568.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 279,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $10,407,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.