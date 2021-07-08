FUNToken Market Cap Hits $161.67 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 8th. FUNToken has a total market cap of $161.67 million and $2.22 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FUNToken has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $284.58 or 0.00867697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 89.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005303 BTC.

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

