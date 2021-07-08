Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Down 8% This Week

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 8th. Over the last week, Furucombo has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Furucombo has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $254,551.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00121250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00164066 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.71 or 1.00220728 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00940658 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo’s launch date was December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Furucombo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

