Fuse Network (FUSE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $75,415.00

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $75,415.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 31.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00125430 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00165302 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,820.09 or 0.99795331 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.42 or 0.00962141 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

