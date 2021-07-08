Fusion (FSN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.49 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $27.14 million and $1.49 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fusion has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,363.79 or 0.99446251 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,024,965 coins. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.