Gabelli Funds LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.77.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $1,564,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $237,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,111,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $152.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

