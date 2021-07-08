Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 42,659 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 185.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $15,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Snowflake by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $6,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 1,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $305,262.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,116 shares in the company, valued at $31,530,261.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,033.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 715,307 shares of company stock valued at $173,229,699 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $248.75 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.16.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

