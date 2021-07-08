Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Anthem by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,364,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,857,000 after buying an additional 180,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 40,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,600,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.79.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $387.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.30. The stock has a market cap of $94.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

