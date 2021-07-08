Gabriel Leung Sells 1,000 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.54, for a total transaction of $183,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Gabriel Leung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $204,550.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $1,193,040.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR traded up $5.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.71. 736,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,369. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,743.25 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.22.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,205,168,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after purchasing an additional 628,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after purchasing an additional 602,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NovoCure by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,453,000 after purchasing an additional 133,149 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

