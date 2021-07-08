Gala (GALA) Price Hits $0.0075

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Gala has a market cap of $52.16 million and approximately $632,941.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gala alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00056772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003224 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018831 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.34 or 0.00935588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00044103 BTC.

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.