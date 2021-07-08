Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last Week

Galatasaray Fan Token (CURRENCY:GAL) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market capitalization of $33.45 million and $12.63 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $9.54 or 0.00029256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Galatasaray Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

