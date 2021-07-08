Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. Galectin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

GALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.33. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

