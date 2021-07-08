Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) PT Lowered to C$1.70 at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from C$2.30 to C$1.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.17.

NYSEMKT:GAU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.06. 360,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 802,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Galiano Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 481,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

