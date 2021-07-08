Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target Cut to C$1.70 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from C$2.30 to C$1.70 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

GAU stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.28. 8,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,964. Galiano Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$287.58 million and a P/E ratio of 4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Gordon Fretwell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.50, for a total value of C$74,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 179,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$269,196.56.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

