Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 369,800 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 190.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 563,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.71% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 213,636 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 39,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 170,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.26 million, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.60. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $13.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $245.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.21 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

