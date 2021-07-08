Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 17,500 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.41% of Calavo Growers worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calavo Growers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $61.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.16 and a twelve month high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

