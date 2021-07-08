Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Position in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,125 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.58% of Boston Private Financial worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,038,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,725,000 after purchasing an additional 96,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Private Financial by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Boston Private Financial stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP James Cannon Brown sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $46,038.85. Also, Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,859 shares in the company, valued at $773,056.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,686 shares of company stock worth $554,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.