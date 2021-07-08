Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,991 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $535.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $504.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.65.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

