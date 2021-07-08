Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NIKE by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $257,241,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,727 shares of company stock worth $32,524,172. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE stock opened at $160.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.76. The stock has a market cap of $253.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.11 and a 1 year high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.