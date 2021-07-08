Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.64 Million Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,051 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.33% of Eagle Bancorp worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after buying an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,739,000 after buying an additional 126,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after buying an additional 113,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 40,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

EGBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $93.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

