Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $5.88 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,571 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $34.34 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

