Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.54% of Denny’s worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. FMR LLC raised its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Denny’s by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Denny’s by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,943 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Denny’s by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denny's alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

DENN opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.79. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.63 million. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denny’s

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.