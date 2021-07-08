Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.49 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,647 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,574,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,076,052,000 after purchasing an additional 65,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,817,245,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,056,335 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,879,000,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,851,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,417 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $605.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $525.90. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.29 and a fifty-two week high of $607.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $288.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

