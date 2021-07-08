Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 10,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,305,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,104,000 after purchasing an additional 984,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,530,000 after purchasing an additional 879,729 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLD opened at $123.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.29. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

