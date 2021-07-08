Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 6,000 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.23% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $515,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

