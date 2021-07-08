Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gamesys Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

JKPTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.17.

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates online casino and bingo-led brands in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers bingo, casino, and other games under the Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Virgin Games, Heart Bingo, Botemania, Rainbow Riches, Virgin Casino, Monopoly Casino, Vera&John, InterCasino, and Solid Gaming brands to its players.

