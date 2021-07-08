GateToken Price Reaches $3.09 on Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $245.67 million and $5.18 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can now be bought for approximately $3.09 or 0.00009536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00054920 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.97 or 0.00854416 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,476,866 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

