GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $52,066.44 and approximately $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.00395457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

