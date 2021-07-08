GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,542 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.88. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.70 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

