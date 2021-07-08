GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Selkirk Management LLC

Selkirk Management LLC increased its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the quarter. GDS accounts for approximately 5.0% of Selkirk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Selkirk Management LLC owned about 0.11% of GDS worth $16,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth $181,954,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $128,106,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in GDS in the first quarter valued at $104,151,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $118,900,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GDS by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

Shares of GDS stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.70. 102,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,511. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.04.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

