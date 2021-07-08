GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 34,364 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,326,511 shares.The stock last traded at $70.72 and had previously closed at $72.30.

A number of research firms have commented on GDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -87.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GDS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in GDS by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GDS by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in GDS by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GDS by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,958,000 after buying an additional 327,878 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

