Geeq Price Tops $0.52 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last seven days, Geeq has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and $229,433.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00056275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018726 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.75 or 0.00895538 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 90.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,122,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

