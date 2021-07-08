Gemini Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $287.85 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $287.85 million and $9.96 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00056788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.05 or 0.00933626 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 99.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

GUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 289,692,596 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.