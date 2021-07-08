Gems (GEM) Market Cap Hits $233,790.09

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Gems has a total market capitalization of $233,790.09 and $184.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gems has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00057064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00924551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.55 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

