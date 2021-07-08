General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.86.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

GE stock opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 251.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at $38,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

