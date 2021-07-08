General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.06. 13,768,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,570,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. General Motors has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in General Motors by 40.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

