GenesisX (XGS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $42.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $61,438.44 and $42.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GenesisX alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,701,206 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GenesisX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GenesisX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.