Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $404.08

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $404.08 and traded as high as $436.50. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $436.42, with a volume of 140 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $256.28 million during the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.39% and a return on equity of 29.09%.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.