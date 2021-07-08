Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,524 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Materion worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Materion by 87.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Materion by 32.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $73.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.95. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $354.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.45 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

