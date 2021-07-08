Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 31,704 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,704 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Palomar worth $23,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLMR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palomar by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

In other Palomar news, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $466,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,099. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLMR. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

PLMR opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.15 and a beta of -0.29. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.23.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.11 million. Palomar had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.