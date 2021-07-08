Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of The RealReal worth $23,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,521,000 after buying an additional 244,380 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,279,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 200,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The RealReal by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 3.15.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The RealReal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,587,650.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $90,816.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,169.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,027. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

