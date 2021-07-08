Geode Capital Management LLC Has $22.93 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,129,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,628 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $22,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,343,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,989,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

