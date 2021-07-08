Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.87 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,646,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of TTM Technologies worth $23,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 357,104 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,396,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,351,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 250,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.09 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares in the company, valued at $394,110.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,472.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

